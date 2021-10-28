Derby school teams with Griffin Health to tackle Halloween safety

Activities addressed everything from foggy conditions and speeding drivers to safely crossing the street.

DERBY, Conn. — Students at the Irving School in Derby learned important safety lessons in class Thursday they can use while trick-or-treating this weekend and beyond.

Mornings in Derby have drivers and walkers on the move.

“We are a small city, But we are a city, we have busy streets,” said Irving School principal, Aimee Misset.

For Misset, getting her Kindergarten to grade 5 students to class without any trouble is job number one.

“It is very important to us that our kids are safe, know how to get where they need to go safely, especially to school safely every day,” said Misset.

It’s a mission that’s continuing into the Halloween weekend. Thursday, the School teamed with Griffin Hospital for a series of activities designed to keep kids uninjured as they head out for trick or treating.

“Halloween by nature you are two times more likely to get hit by a car and die on Halloween than any other night, Any other day throughout the year,” said Cathi Kellett who was on hand helping with Griffin Hospital.

Stations addressed everything from foggy conditions and speeding drivers to safely crossing the street.

“We want kids to stay with their parents, wear their protective materials, have their flashlights, cross at crosswalks, don’t dart out between driveways,” said Kellett.

Potentially life-saving advice ahead of what these folks hope will be a fun weekend.

“That everybody has a safe, happy Halloween, that they get not too much candy, but get just enough.

