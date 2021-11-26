Tree lighting ceremony in Derby postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

The decision was made earlier this week after city officials analyzed the state's COVID-19 pandemic statistics.

DERBY, Conn. — The City of Derby announced Friday it has decided to postpone its annual tree lighting ceremony.

The decision was made earlier this week after city officials analyzed the state's recent COVID-19 pandemic statistics, the mayor said in a statement.

“Christmas - a holiday celebrated around the world - is not canceled in the City of Derby. As mayor, I have an obligation to keep our residents - and most importantly our children safe,” said Derby Mayor Richard Dziekan.

The tree lighting ceremony was originally scheduled for Friday evening on the city green.

City officials will announce a new date for the tree lighting ceremony early next week.

Several towns and cities across Connecticut are moving forward with their holiday tree lightings this weekend, including in Middletown and Niantic Friday night, and Waterbury on the city green Saturday night.

The announcement also comes as the WHO named a new COVID variant discovered in southern Africa - Omicron.

