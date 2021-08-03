Derek Chauvin's jury selection scheduled to begin Monday

A hearing on a potential third-degree murder charge for the former Minneapolis officer could affect the jury selection and change the course of the trial.

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday morning, jury selection is scheduled to begin for one of the most high-profile cases in recent history: the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s death.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., but could be delayed by a hearing held one hour before.

Motions will be heard by Judge Peter Cahill on whether or not a third-degree murder charge will be added to Chauvin's charges.

It's unknown how the outcome of the 8 a.m. hearing will affect the jury selection process or the start of the trial.

Initially, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder in George Floyd's death, but the defense asked to have the charge dropped for lack of probable cause and a judge agreed.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin today in the Derek Chauvin trial, the first former officer charged with killing George Floyd. Lots of developments expected early. Follow this thread for details. pic.twitter.com/4GipNng905 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 8, 2021

Third-degree murder is a rarely used statute in Minnesota. According to Minnesota law, murder in the third degree is committed when there isn't intent or premeditation. An example of the use of the third-degree murder charge would be used against a person who fired a gun in to a crowd or drove through a crowded sidewalk. Previous Minnesota case law has maintained that the charge can only be used when the death-causing act is more broad, and not directed at an individual.

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was convicted on this charge for fatally shooting Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July 2017, and the Minnesota Court of Appeals recently upheld that charge, saying that it can indeed apply when the death-causing act is directed at an individual.

On Friday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals issued an opinion saying that the precedent set in the Noor case was binding authority when it was filed. Therefore, Presiding Judge Michelle Larkin wrote that District Judge Peter Cahill erred when he refused to reinstate the third-degree murder charge in Chauvin's case.

The appeals court reversed Cahill's order and said the district court needs to reconsider the state's motion to reinstate third-degree murder.

Larkin wrote that the judge can consider any additional arguments from Chauvin's defense, but his decision "must be consistent with this opinion."

The defense will now have an opportunity to appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is the culmination of months of protests, marches and legal filings in the state of Minnesota.

As shown in a cellphone video captured by a 17-year-old girl, Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng responded to a call about a fake $20 bill around 8 p.m. on May 25, 2020. They found George Floyd sitting in a vehicle outside the Cup Foods at the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.

The two officers confronted Floyd, and as they try to put him in their cruiser, Officer Derek Chauvin and his partner Tou Thao arrived.

Chauvin suggested putting Floyd onto the ground, where he held him with his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine and a half minutes.

As the watching crowd grew more and more concerned, Lane suggested rolling Floyd over and Chauvin said no. Kueng eventually checked for a pulse and couldn't find one.

At 9:25 that night, George Floyd was pronounced dead at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

In the days that followed, people called for justice and the four officers were relived of their duties and removed from the Minneapolis police force.

On Friday, May 29, former officer Chauvin was charged in the death of George Floyd. The other three officers were charged on June 3.