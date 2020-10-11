Diocese of Norwich announces retired judge to take on decades-long sexual abuse case

The Diocese said retired Judge Michael E. Riley along with a team of attorneys will be given unrestricted access to records and archives dating back to 1953.

NORWICH, Conn. — A retired judge will be leading the investigation into decades of alleged sexual abuse of minors by priests.

The Diocese of Norwich said retired Judge Michael E. Riley along with a team of attorneys will be given unrestricted access to records and archives dating back to 1953 to investigate allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of priests.

In February 2019, Bishop Michael Cote released the names of the 43 priests who served in Connecticut and have had allegations of sexual abuse of minors made against them.

33 of those priests are dead and Cote said no current priest or deacon is responsible for these allegations.

The Diocese did not make anyone available for an on-camera interview Monday. Church members in Norwich are hopeful the investigation will finally bring some closure.

"I think the church is pursuing it under Bishop Cote’s leadership and it’s a terrible thing but all you can do is hope that they ... actions they take, the church takes will eliminate this type of behavior," said Dennis Riley of Norwich.

"Anything like that involving minors bothers me whether it’s a priest, a teacher, it’s the man down the street. It doesn’t matter. What someone does for a living is hardly relevant. I mean, although we hold priests and other religious figures on a higher pedestal, we tend to elevate them above the average person you know," said David Saragosa of Norwich.

According to the Diocese, "work on the Accountability Investigation began in October of 2019, following initial discussions with a large law firm."

"Let’s get an impartial person in here with some background in law and have them investigate and determine what exactly happened. And certainly let’s not go accusing people that are dead and can’t defend themselves," added Saragosa.

FOX61 reached out to Judge Riley and in a statement, he said in part:

"Our goal is to speak with as many persons as possible who have information relevant to our investigation, whether they are survivors of abuse, alleged perpetrators of abuse or Diocesan administrators so that we can put together a comprehensive report of the history of clergy abuse, and the Diocese’s response to it."

Once the investigation is finished, a public report of the findings will be released. There is no known date as to when that will be made available.