Direct flight to Atlanta from Bradley Airport begin in June

The service will begin on June 11th and will operate four times per week

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced Tuesday that starting in June, Bradley International Airport will have nonstop service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The service will begin on June 11 and will operate four times per week. To view flight times and booking information, flyers can visit www.FlyFrontier.com.

With the debut of the new, nonstop service to Atlanta, Frontier Airlines will now offer five nonstop destinations from Bradley coming this summer. The airline’s other destinations include Denver, Miami, Orlando, and Raleigh-Durham.

“We are excited to see Frontier Airlines expand their footprint at Bradley International Airport with the addition of new, nonstop service to Atlanta,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “This added service strengthens our partnership with Frontier Airlines and builds on our commitment to offer more travel options to popular destinations on this renowned low-cost carrier. As we join the aviation industry on the road to recovery, we thank Frontier Airlines for their continued vote of confidence in Bradley International Airport.”

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.