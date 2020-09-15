Dirt bike driver suffers paralysis following collision with car in New Haven, police investigating

Investigators determined the man was doing a 'wheelie,' as a woman driving a Hyundai Azera was approaching in oncoming northbound traffic.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a Monday night accident that left a dirt bike driver seriously injured.

According to a release, a 27-year-old man was driving a Honda CR85r dirt bike on Canal Street near Foote Street in the Dixwell neighborhood shortly before midnight.

Police said he was not using a headlight.

Investigators determined that he was doing a 'wheelie,' as a 32-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Azera was approaching in oncoming northbound traffic.

"As the motorist began the turn, the dirt bike and car collided in the intersection," police said.

Upon New Haven police and firefighters arrival, the dirt bike driver was transported to the hospital where officials say he suffered head trauma and is unable to move his arms and legs.

According to a release, there is suspected paralysis, but the full extent is unknown.

New Haven PD said the Hyundai driver complained of a head injury and glass in her eyes.

She was also transported to the hospital, but has since been released.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.