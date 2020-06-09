Disability Dream and Do Camp focuses on ability over disability

For parents, it was an opportunity to give their children the freedom to try new things and socialize after spending so many months cooped up at home.

The Disability Dream and Do Camp took over Dunkin Donuts Park today, to focus on ability and disability, and allow young athletes to shine.

"It's important for people to see that just because I don't have legs, this is my normal. It's important for people to realize that they label people with a disability or handicap but just because they're trapped in that body doesn't mean they can't do things," said Dave Stevens.

He knows firsthand that anything is possible.

"I played college football, I have seven Emmys from ESPN and I don't have legs. So, there's no excuse for people to not go out there and try to do these things and achieve these goals," he said.

For parents, it was an opportunity to give their children the freedom to try new things and socialize after spending so many months cooped up at home.

"Just to run free, and with free air just to be themselves, although we have our masks, to be themselves and to just laugh," said Doris Maldonado, a mom from West Hartford.

"It's one of our main messages here, we don't want these families to say oh my child has x,y,z situation he can't do things, this gives them an opportunity to try things, do things they may have never been able to do, and to find out what they can do," said Doug Cornfield, an author and dad.

With safety precautions in place, kids and their families got to run, throw, and play right on the field.

Isabelle Flores and her brother Joel attended the camp together.

"My favorite part was hitting the dragon over there with the balls," said Isabelle.

"Having to come out here and meet new friends and getting to play ball with everybody," said Joel.

Keeping that most important message in mind, they day taught children that you can do and be anything you want.