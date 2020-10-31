Disinformation attacking your newsfeed could impact your vote

The Federal Government says Russia, Iran, China and other foreign actors are waging a war against the American people.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Some call it modern warfare being waged right on your smartphone. The FBI says foreign agents are trying to manipulate Americans through misinformation and disinformation. Their weapon of choice is “fake news” spread as fact to sow discord and further divide the United States.

"The Russians attacked us in 2016. There is an ongoing attack right now. In fact, maybe it’s an act of war," said US Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The Federal Government says Russia, Iran, China and other foreign actors are waging a war against the American people. Their weapon of choice is disinformation.

"This week before the election is exactly the time that the Russians and other foreign states try to sow discord and division confusion and chaos so as to discourage people from going to the polls," said Sen. Blumenthal.

The objective is to interfere with our democracy by eroding fact. The outcome of the elections is not their main concern, rather, it's to destabilize the United States.

"It’s about influence, controlling the narrative, taking advantage of fractures in a given society and once you’ve done that and distracted a society you can win the day without firing a shot or spending a penny," said Richard Hanley.

Hanley, an Associate Professor of Journalism at Quinnipiac University, is an expert on the disinformation tactics of foreign agents. He says the tactics of our enemies have grown more sophisticated and brazen. He says countries like Russia are hacking into voter registrations and are paying operatives in North America to create fake news outlets that look like the real thing. They target your newsfeeds with false narratives to influence your thought.

"If you are a disinformation operator and have an effective message that looks legitimate you can get people to share it," said Hanley. "That gives it additional credibility and that means it will ripple through social media to the hundreds of thousands of users."

In a recent hearing on Capitol Hill, the United States Senate grilled the CEO’s of Facebook, Twitter, and Google to find what their plan is to defend against disinformation on Election Day.

"I’m hoping that they will recognize responsibility to label stuff that is clearly false, misleading, and deceptive or take it down because it poses a threat to our election and the integrity of our voting," said Sen. Blumenthal.

Sen. Blumenthal believes bi-partisan legislation can be crafted that could target disinformation without hindering first amendment rights. Until that day, the best defense against disinformation lies between your ears.

"It’s drip, drip, drip, and overtime it influences the trajectory of history and that trajectory may not be in the best interest of the United States," said Hanley.

The FBI and experts warn that there will be an onslaught of false narratives spread on Election night. Their plan is for you to go to bed not knowing who won the election but without a doubt believe fraud was committed.