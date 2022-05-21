Dive teams responding to missing swimmer in Lyme

The area they are responding to is at Uncas Pond on Keeny Rd.

LYME, Conn. — Multiple town dive teams have been activated to the report of a missing swimmer in Lyme.

The Taftiville Fire Department has confirmed the location being Uncas Pond on Keeny Rd.

The Middletown Fire Department was the first to put out the notice of them responding to the report.

The Norwich Underwater Dive Team consisting of Yantic and Taftville FD members is also responding.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates when they come in.

** Dive Team Activation ** The Dive Team is responding to the Town of Lyme for the report of a missing swimmer Posted by City of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 on Saturday, May 21, 2022

