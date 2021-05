First responders are on scene at Houstatonic River Road.

SALISBURY, Conn. — The Litchfield County Dive Team has been called to search for a person who disappeared under the surface of the Housatonic River in Salisbury in the northwest corner of the state.

The dive team was dispatched to Housatonic River Road at 2:43 p.m. State Police say they are also on scene, along with local fire departments.