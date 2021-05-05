Dive teams searching for person who fell into water in Naugatuck

Crews are at the Hop Brook Dam on Rt 63. The community is asked to avoid the area.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Emergency crews are searching for someone who was reported to have fallen in the water at the Hop Brook Dam on Wednesday.

Naugatuck Police said they received a report of a male who possibly may have fallen into the water at the dam near Route 63 around 11:35 a.m.

“This incident is being treated as a search and rescue at this time,” officials said.

The community is asked to avoid the area while emergency personnel remains on the scene.

“This incident is being treated as a search and rescue at this time. We are receiving assistance from Naugatuck Fire Department, Connecticut State Police, Waterbury PD, Middlebury PD and other outside resources. Our efforts are on-going and further information will be provided as it becomes available,” police said.

Crews responded to the nearby golf course shortly before noon.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.