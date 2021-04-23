Divers searching Lakewood Lake in Waterbury: PD

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Fire Department and Dive Rescue Team 5 are searching Lakewood Lake after finding a car fully submerged.
Police say they responded to the lake after receiving a call. It is unclear if anyone was inside the car when it entered the water.
Divers are looking for any victims or people who may have been inside the car.
This is a developing story.
