DMV emissions tests, vehicle inspections restart after nearly month-long outage

The outage was caused by a malware attack, initially detected on March 30th.

The state emissions testing program is back up and running Tuesday after nearly a month offline following a malware attack.

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced that Applus Technologies Inc. had restored service to all Connecticut emissions test centers, allowing vehicle inspection and testing to resume.

“We would like to thank the public as well as the test centers for their patience over the past few weeks,” said DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane. “The DMV enacted a plan to tackle the backlog which provides customers ample time to complete their testing.”

The state’s emissions testing program went offline on March 30 after a malware attack at Applus that forced the out-of-state company to shut down its services to Connecticut and six other states.

The DMV said a thorough investigation is still underway, although the company has said it is not currently aware of any risk to personal data for motorists in Connecticut.

Records indicate that approximately 53,300 vehicles were due for their emissions test between March 30 and April 26.

To rectify this, the DMV is offering extensions to the customers impacted, extended the deadline for emissions test until June 30, 2021.

For customers who needed to do a retest during the period, the system was down, they will have until June 30, 2021, to complete it.

“DMV will waive all emissions test late fees through June 30, 2021,” said DMV Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera. “Customers impacted by the outage now have up to 60-days to complete their emissions testing requirements.”

The system’s shutdown also impacted the businesses that conduct the tests.

Dale Carney, manager at Tires International in Manchester, told FOX61 News earlier this month that his shop felt the impact. He said about 50 people a day would normally come in for emissions testing.

