DMV expands online services for boat owners in Connecticut

Owners with a Connecticut driver’s license or non-driver ID card are now eligible to renew online.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn — *Editor's Note: The above video aired on April 27, 2021.*

The Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday a new way for boat owners across Connecticut to renew their registrations.

Now, owners with a Connecticut driver’s license or non-driver ID card are eligible to renew their boat registration through the web portal.

Final documents and decals will come in the mail within 7-10 days, officials said.

“This new online service is the latest step DMV has taken to modernize our services and processes to better serve our customers,” DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said. “Our focus remains on Governor Lamont’s priority to make interacting with government faster, easier and more accessible.”

With this addition, Connecticut residents now have the ability to do the following online:

Renew your driver’s license or non-driver ID

Request your duplicate of a driver’s license or non-driver ID

Change your address on file with DMV

Request your driving history

"The DMV has continued to show that when an agency puts in the work to innovate and improve critical services, an amazing amount of change can happen, and that's what this administration is about," Governor Lamont said. "This is a great step forward in our broader effort to modernize State government, and to make sure our residents spend less time with us, and more time with their families, growing their businesses, and stimulating the economy."

DMV Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera said they are continuing to improve how customers interact with the department.

“Allowing customers to renew their boat registration online in less than seven minutes is another example of DMV offering customers the opportunity to get out of line and go online," Guerrera added.

