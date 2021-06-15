DMV online renewals prove to be more popular than waiting inline

More services include an online option.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — More people are renewing their driver's licenses online than in person, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont today announced that since the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles made it possible for residents to renew their licenses online earlier this year, the agency processed 85,370 online renewals between the months of January and May. During the same period, the DMV processed 60,377 renewals in-person at branch offices.

People are using other DMV online services at a greater rate than the in-person option as well. Changing addresses has also seen a significant uptick online, with 22,052 of those transactions having been completed online between March and May when that service launched. There were 7,549 change of address requests processed in-person at DMV offices during this same period.

Due to the pandemic, there were limitations to how many customers could enter the building.

Other services recently moved online include:

License and non-driver ID renewal;

License and non-driver ID duplicate requests;

Change of address;

Drive history requests;

Vessel registration renewal;

A commercial vehicle operators (CVO) portal that serves as a one-stop-shop for CVOs; and

A commercial driver’s license (CDL) medical certificate portal that gives CDL drivers the ability to upload their medical certificates drivel to the DMV’s Driver Services Division from their mobile devices.

During a press conference, DMV Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera said local police departments were calling the department with concerns that scammers had set up a fraudulent website, and were informed that, no, it wasn't scammers, it was an official DMV website.

“The number of transactions that are being completed online so far clearly demonstrate that our residents want their interactions with state government to be simple, convenient, and available online, just like they would expect in the private sector," Lamont said. "I want to thank the incredible staff at the DMV and the Digital Services Division of the Department of Administrative Services for their commitment and dedication to this effort and look forward to working with them more to further our digital government efforts.”

“We have been working incredibly hard at the DMV since day one to make sure that we make our interactions with Connecticut residents as convenient as possible,” DMV Commissioner Sibongile Magubane said. “I’m very proud of what we have accomplished throughout the pandemic and pleased that we’re delivering the experience that our residents expect. We will continue to be laser-focused on the ease of customer experience. We know that our work isn’t done, but we’re excited about the future of the DMV here in Connecticut.”

Connecticut residents can find all the information they need about online license renewals, and a variety of other online services available, by visiting ct.gov/dmv.

