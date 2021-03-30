x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

DOC officer charged with sexual assault following complaint from inmate

38-year-old Wesley Applegate is accused of having sex with an inmate.

EAST LYME, Conn. — State police have arrested a Department of Correction officer, charging him with allegedly sexually assaulting a female prisoner at York Correctional Institute.

Wesley Applegate (38), of New London was arrested Monday in Wethersfield for the alleged incident, which reportedly happened back in November.

According to an arrest warrant from state police, several people within the prison system witnessed Applegate having sex with the victim at the facility.

He has been charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault.

Applegate was held on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in New London Superior Court on Thursday.

Related Articles

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM