DOC officer charged with sexual assault following complaint from inmate

38-year-old Wesley Applegate is accused of having sex with an inmate.

EAST LYME, Conn. — State police have arrested a Department of Correction officer, charging him with allegedly sexually assaulting a female prisoner at York Correctional Institute.

Wesley Applegate (38), of New London was arrested Monday in Wethersfield for the alleged incident, which reportedly happened back in November.

According to an arrest warrant from state police, several people within the prison system witnessed Applegate having sex with the victim at the facility.

He has been charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault.

Applegate was held on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in New London Superior Court on Thursday.

