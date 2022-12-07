Doctor warns of heatstroke symptoms after death of former Cowboys RB Marion Barber III

The 38-year-old was found dead in his Frisco, Texas, apartment on June 1.

DALLAS — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber played and trained with intensity.

Friends say that didn’t change when he left the NFL and decided to box.

One of the gyms he visited in the last year was Montoya’s Boxing Gym in southern Dallas.

“He loved boxing and talked about wanting to box,” said Michael Montoya, the gym owner.

Montoya said boxers often times train in unbearable heat conditions.

"The more extreme the heat the better condition your body is going to be when it’s time to fight," said Montoya.

Sometimes there are more than 50 boxers in his gym and the temperature can get up to 116 degrees because there is no air conditioning.

"A lot of pro boxers, champions... They shut the doors, turn off the fans and even though they have heat in there they turn on the heater," said Montoya.

According to an autopsy report, Barber’s thermostat in his residence was set at 91 degrees with the heat set to on.

The medical examiner ruled he "died of a heatstroke. Barber was known to exercise in sauna-like conditions.”

"That is when your brain starts shutting down and heart starts to shut down as well because it’s been working very hard to try to pump blood to your brain but because of the heat those organs go into organ failure,” said Dr. Trevor Huber, Medical City Frisco.

Dr. Trevor Huber with Medical City Frisco says before someone has a heatstroke they suffer heat exhaustion and there are warning signs

"You will notice that instead of sweating you are no longer sweating you are starting to get chills and you get goose bumps. All of these are signs that your body is overheating,” said Dr. Huber.

Montoya says he sometimes sees that in his gym and just last week had to call an ambulance for one of his boxers but he says he tells them they need to take care of themselves.

"You have to continue to hydrate yourself in fact before you start training you should start 24-48 hours ahead of time,” said Montoya.

Dr. Huber say heat exhaustion can happen in less than 5 minutes if you are exercising in the heat. Drinking lots of water is essential but doctors say if you are exercising more than an hour water isn’t enough you needs drinks with electrolytes.

Montoya says boxers are used to training and their bodies get acclimated but says it’s not for everyone.

Even elite athletes can succumb to extreme conditions so doctors say if you can avoid working out when it’s too hot.

Tips on how to avoid heat stress

Monitor for heat cramps, the mildest form of heat-related illness. Heat cramps involve painful, involuntary muscle spasms typically occurring during strenuous exercise in the heat.