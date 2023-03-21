Rare tick-borne disease on the rise in Connecticut

If you find a tick on a family member or dog you can take the tick to your doctor or veterinarian. They can send the tick to be tested for the disease at a state lab

HARTFORD, Conn. — Babesiosis is a rare tick-borne disease that attacks and breaks down red blood cells. Health experts believe the rise in cases is tied to the milder winter experienced by much of New England including Connecticut, allowing tick populations to grow and the greater chance for ticks to become infected.



The black-legged tick also known as the Deer Tick is the main carrier of the disease. The Deer tick makes up about 6% of the entire tick population according to Dr. Goudarz Molaei, Chief Scientist at the Connecticut Agriculture Experiment Station.

“The black-legged tick(s), are infected with two disease agents which are responsible for Lyme disease and babesiosis simultaneously,” said Molaei.



While Lyme disease is more prevalent by far Babesiosis poses the greatest risk to those who are immunocompromised. Some who become infected might not know they’ve been infected but others who have a weakened immune system may experience more severe symptoms.



Symptoms in Humans include fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, tiredness, muscle and joint aches, dark urine, and anemia.



Symptoms in Dogs include dark urine, fever, weakness, pale mucous membranes, depression, swollen lymph nodes, and an enlarged spleen.



If you experience symptoms call your Doctor or veterinarian to see if you need treatment.



If you find a tick on a family member or dog you can take the tick to your doctor or veterinarian. They can send the tick to be tested for the disease at a state lab.



For the elderly, immunocompromised, or people who have had their spleens removed Babesiosis can sometimes be deadly if left untreated.



