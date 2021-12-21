Judge: Dog that killed woman can't return home during appeal

A judge also rejected the family's request to resume visitation with their dog who attacked and mortally wounded Janet D’Aleo, of Enfield in November 2019.

ENFIELD, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on November 8, 2019.*

A Connecticut Superior Court judge has rejected a request to return to its family a dog that killed a 95-year-old woman.

The Journal Inquirer newspaper reports that Judge Matthew Budzik issued the ruling Friday and also rejected a request from Neil and Annie Hornish of Suffield to resume visitation with Dexter, a pit bull-pointer mix.

The dog was ordered euthanized after it attacked and mortally wounded Janet D’Aleo, of Enfield, during a visit to the Hornish’s home on Nov. 6, 2019.

The dog had been involved in two previous biting incidents, according to police.

The couple is awaiting the outcome of an appeal to the state Department of Agriculture and Dexter remains housed at the River Valley Animal Center in Suffield.

A lawsuit alleges that Hornish and her husband Neil knew of the dog’s propensity to attack, and did not warn D’Aleo and did nothing to restrain the dog.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.