Firefighters say the fire broke out on Newhall Street on Thursday night. No one was injured in the fire but a dog is missing.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Newhall Street Thursday night.

Witnesses tell FOX61, flames were coming from the third floor of the building. No one was reported injured in the fire but a dog was said to be missing.

The dog was able to get out of the house and was described as a "smokey" grey pitbull.

The cause of the fire and origin is not known at this time. It is unclear if the people living at the address can return.

Fire Location: 374 Newhall St Box 607 Flames from the 3rd floor E6 E8 E9 T4 T1 R1 Eu3 C34 SOC-1 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) February 19, 2021