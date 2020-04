The dog was found in a reservoir

A lost dog was found and saved in a reservoir in Seymour. Michael Shaw, a Metro-North Conductor says he and his coworkers were working on a bridge in Seymour when they found the dog.

The Seymour Citizens Fire Dept then came to the rescue with the help of Seymour Animal Control. Shaw says the dog, named Summer, luckily had a collar on with a phone number.