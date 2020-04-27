Dog rescued from water in Seymour

The dog was taken to the vet for evaluation where she is doing well

First responders in Seymour were called in to rescue a dog in the water around 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Great Hill Hose Co., crews were dispatched to the area of 639 South Main Street after railroad workers spotted the dog in the water who was unable to get out.

Crews put on cold water rescue suits and went into the water to rescue the dog, who was safely removed and reunited with her owner.