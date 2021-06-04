Dogs now welcome at Mansfield Drive-in Theatre with guidelines

Guests will be required to purchase a 'dog ticket,' which includes: a waste bag and a dog treat.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — Dog-loving, moviegoers are in for some good news out of Mansfield!

The town's Drive-in Theatre announced in a Facebook post that dogs are now welcome to join guests at the movies.

Those interested will be required to purchase a 'dog ticket,' which includes: a waste bag and a dog treat.

The Drive-In is asking guests with furry friends to contribute a $5 cash donation.

According to officials, donations will go straight to an Animal Rescue.

Rules for bringing dogs to the Mansfield Drive-in Theatre:

Keep pups leashed and under control at all times.

Patrons may be asked to leave if dog barks or disrupts the movie.

Clean up after your dog.

Additional waste bags are available at the snack bar (or bring your own).

Dogs are only allowed either in a vehicle or hanging out with guests directly in front of a vehicle (if sitting in chairs).

Do not walk your dog around the property.

Dogs not allowed on the property in the area of the flea market.

The Drive-In said in the post that they are hopeful to continue allowing dogs at the movies long term.

"In order for us to be able to, everyone must be mindful of these guidelines," they added.



