x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

DOJ: Connecticut violates rights of youth inmates at Manson

Isolation practices and lack of mental health services at the prison harm children and put them at risk of harm, the DOJ Civil Rights Division said.
Credit: zlikovec - stock.adobe.com
A man being arrested and handcuffed. Law enforcement, detention, crime concept.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that its investigation into Connecticut’s Manson Youth Institution found the state’s Correction Department has been violating the civil rights of incarcerated children.

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said its investigation concluded that the isolation practices and lack of mental health services at the prison harm children and put them at risk of harm.

The investigation also found that the state Correction Department has failed to provide adequate special education services to children with disabilities.

The Justice Department plans to enter into talks with the state to seek a resolution of those issues.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

RELATED: Inmate dies from COVID-19 complications: Department of Correction

RELATED: Connecticut prisons suspend in-person visits due to virus

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

The "Olive Branch" Pop-Up Toy Store