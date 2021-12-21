DOJ: Connecticut violates rights of youth inmates at Manson

Isolation practices and lack of mental health services at the prison harm children and put them at risk of harm, the DOJ Civil Rights Division said.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that its investigation into Connecticut’s Manson Youth Institution found the state’s Correction Department has been violating the civil rights of incarcerated children.

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said its investigation concluded that the isolation practices and lack of mental health services at the prison harm children and put them at risk of harm.

The investigation also found that the state Correction Department has failed to provide adequate special education services to children with disabilities.

The Justice Department plans to enter into talks with the state to seek a resolution of those issues.

