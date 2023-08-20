Domestic dispute leaves one dead and another in critical condition in New Haven

Christopher Gavin, 54, died after suffering gunshot injuries.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a domestic dispute that resulted in gunfire in New Haven, early Sunday morning, according to police.

Christopher Gavin, 54, died after suffering gunshot wounds.

On Aug. 19 at around 11:25 p.m., police investigated a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the area of Shelton Avenue. Police spoke with a female victim who recounted a physical altercation with her children's father earlier in the evening. Police said they tried to locate the male suspect but were unsuccessful. To ensure the woman's safety, a plan was developed.

On Sunday morning, at around 2:30 a.m., police were called to the area outside of the residence where the domestic dispute occurred, in response to reports of gunfire on Shelton Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered the 54-year-old woman victim, who had previously reported the domestic incident, and a 54-year-old man, identified as her child's father, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman remains in critical condition.

The identity of the woman is not yet known.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

