State leaders, advocates highlight domestic violence support networks in Connecticut

Advocates at an event Monday highlighted that Connecticut has a network of resources those affected by domestic violence can use.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and survivors and advocates shared their message of support for victims on Monday.

Connecticut has a statewide network for domestic violence programs, which were highlighted in the New Haven event.

"We have over 400 advocates across the state, so whether you live in New Haven, New Canaan, New Britain – we have individuals ready and willing to help you from shelter services to counseling, to court-based advocacy to law enforcement advocacy [and to] family and child advocacy," said Megan Scanlon with Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Legislation is also part of the help in preventing domestic violence, including a federal law that tightens the so-called “boyfriend loophole.” That provision prevents convicted domestic abusers in dating relationships from getting a firearm.

“There’s still some loopholes at the federal level," Scanlon explained. "In the state of Connecticut, it’s much tighter, so we actually have a stronger law in the state of Connecticut.”

"We're making sure these weapons are being turned in so the victims that are still in this situation, living with it, they are less likely to be killed," said Esperina Stubblefield, director at BHCare.

The message of the event on Monday was to invoke the power of being a survivor.

"It's a reminder that every day is a gift," said Adanna Springer, a domestic violence survivor. "It's a reminder that I'm not the only one who went through it because the word 'survivor' is attached to my name, but it's not attached to everyone [who has] gone through this. Some people are dead.

Connecticut's domestic violence laws have expanded over the years. Jennifer's Law went into effect in 2021, named after two victims of domestic violence: Jennifer Farber-Dulos and Jennifer Magnano. Farber-Dulos' body has never been found, but her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, had been charged with murder in connection with her disappearance. He died by suicide in early 2020 amid the investigation. Magnano was shot and killed in front of her children in 2007 by her estranged husband at the time, Scott.

Both women's situations highlighted the systemic failures in Connecticut's civil and criminal justice systems, advocates said at the time.

