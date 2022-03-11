Hartford officials announce DominGo!, a new Open Streets program for this summer

Residents and visitors can interact in the community in a fun, active, healthy way.

HARTFORD, Conn. — For four Sundays this summer, residents can enjoy the vibrant Hartford community free of cars with the new Open Streets program known as DominGO! Hartford, city officials announced Friday.

Mayor Luke Bronin and community leaders announced the launch of the new program a partnership with Hartford Healthcare.

Open Streets are programs that temporarily open streets to people by making them vehicle-free and providing opportunities for healthy activities such as bike riding and exercise. DominGO! Hartford is free and open to everyone.

"DominGO!" days are anticipated on June 26, July 24, August 28, and September 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pedestrian streets will differ each day.

On June 26, the route will include parts of Farmington Avenue and Park Street and on July 24, the route will incorporate parts of North Main Street. The routes for August 28th and September 25th are yet to be announced.

On "DominGO!" days, businesses along each of the routes will be in these public spaces.

The City of Hartford is also working with neighborhood associations, business organizations, and our civic institutions to develop programming and activity that celebrates our community and provides multiple ways for people to experience Open Streets.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

