DOT, Governor say Connecticut train riders are safe

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — On the heels of Tuesday's subway shooting in Brooklyn, certainly, some Connecticut commuters who ride the train to and from New York have concerns.

With ridership aboard the Metro-North New Haven Line at only 45% of where it was pre-pandemic, the Connecticut Department of Transportation wants to do all it can to reassure the public.

So as not to tip off those considering committing crimes on trains the DOT is not willing to talk much about safety measures in place.

"Our cars right now going into New York, we know who’s not, we know who is riding," said Joseph Giulietti, Commissioner of the DOT. "We only download in case there was a situation and we have to pull that information."

With the technology becoming cheaper, Giulietti said it will be easier for the state to multiply the number of cameras.

"We're as ready as we can be," said Gov. Ned Lamont. "I think it’s Joe (Giulietti) who said with all of the electronics and all the monitoring and the cameras you will be caught and you will pay a price. That’s for sure."

Much has been made about the fact that the cameras within the 36th St. subway station in Brooklyn were not functioning at the time of the Tuesday morning shooting, which resulted in 29 people being injured, including 10 who were shot.

"Obviously every police department, every city, is looking to trim money and sometimes the repair of those cameras gets pushed back," said Brian Foley of the Department of Emergency Services & Public Protection. "Obviously, it's very frustrating to an investigator or detective to know that a crime was committed right in front of one of your cameras and the camera was not functional. It happens. However, it is not the only tool in the toolbox. There's still good old fashion police work."

While the search intensified for the Brooklyn shooting suspect, the New Haven Police Department was in direct contact with the New York City Police Department Intelligence Unit as part of their protocol.

"(During) the Boston Marathon bombing we were here at the (Union) station as information came out that he might've fled this way and just as a matter of fact on Monday our bomb team will be up in Boston helping clear the parade route," said Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson of the New Haven Police Department. "So we take everything in a regional matter and we have good partners throughout New England and beyond."

Of course, the Boston Marathon is scheduled for next Monday. That bombing took place nine years ago.

