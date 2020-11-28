Double car crash temporarily closed I-95 on Friday

Two people reported with no life-threatening injuries

WESTPORT, Conn. — A double car crash was reported on I-95 between exits 18-19 around 8:57 AM on Friday.

At the scene, Connecticut State Police found a person trapped under one of the vehicles. Westport Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to lift the car enough to remove the injured person.

Officials say they believed that the accident happened when one of the trapped people was outside of the car in the breakdown lane checking on a mechanical issue when the vehicle was struck.

Westport volunteer emergency medical service assisted on scene. Two people reported severe injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities worked conjunctly with Westport and Fairfield Fire Departments.