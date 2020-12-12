Double crash closes Stratford Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday

Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — Bridgeport Police responded to a collision in the area of Yellow Mill Bridge located on Stratford Avenue around 9:20 PM on December 11.

According to Police, a black 2010 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Stratford Avenue approaching the Yellow Mill Bridge at a high rate of speed when it crossed over into Stratford Avenue's eastbound lane and crashed into a grey 2016 Hyundai Sonata. The crash caused severe damage to both vehicles.

Bridgeport Fire Department assisted with the extrication of both drivers and a passenger in the Honda Civic.

The driver of the 2016 Hyundai Sonata has been identified as 29-year-old Vanadie Wheeler of Stratford.

The driver of the 2010 Honda Civic has been identified as 21-year-old Barbara Rosiclair of Bridgeport. The person accompanying Rosiclari has been identified as 20-year-old Azia Point of Bridgeport.

The three victims were taken to Bridgeport Hospital by AMR Ambulance with serious injuries.

Stratford Avenue was open to the normal flow of traffic at 01:45 AM on December 12, 2020.