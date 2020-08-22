Man and woman critically injured in double stabbing near New Haven Green, police investigating

x
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a double stabbing Friday that left two seriously injured.

Officials say the incident occurred around 4:24 p.m. in the area of a downtown bus stop near the New Haven Green.

New Haven PD and Fire responded to Chapel Street and Temple Street, where two stabbing victims were located and transported to the hospital.

According to officials, a 22-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds and a 29-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the back.

Both victims are residents of the Elm City.

They remain hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Police have not yet identified the suspect, as the person fled the scene before their arrival.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 ext 3434.

