Downed powerlines spark brushfire in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Downed power lines are a hazard -- and this weekend proved that electrocution is not the only danger.



In Glastonbury at about 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon, Company 1 of the Glastonbury Fire Department responded to Naubuc Avenue by the East Hartford town line for a brush fire.



The fire department says it was caused by a downed power line. The fire department had to contact Eversource to disconnect the power before they could go to work extinguishing the fire.