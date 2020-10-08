Downed powerlines spark brushfire in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Downed power lines are a hazard -- and this weekend proved that electrocution is not the only danger.
In Glastonbury at about 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon, Company 1 of the Glastonbury Fire Department responded to Naubuc Avenue by the East Hartford town line for a brush fire.
The fire department says it was caused by a downed power line. The fire department had to contact Eversource to disconnect the power before they could go to work extinguishing the fire.
The state is in a rain deficit, with many parts of the state very dry. Even so, the Department of Energy & Environmental protection on Sunday listed the risk of forest fires as 'moderate'.