x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Downed powerlines spark brushfire in Glastonbury

Power needed to be cut so the fire could be fought.
Credit: Glastonbury Fire Dept.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Downed power lines are a hazard -- and this weekend proved that electrocution is not the only danger.

In Glastonbury at about 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon, Company 1 of the Glastonbury Fire Department responded to Naubuc Avenue by the East Hartford town line for a brush fire.

The fire department says it was caused by a downed power line. The fire department had to contact Eversource to disconnect the power before they could go to work extinguishing the fire. 

The state is in a rain deficit, with many parts of the state very dry. Even so, the Department of Energy & Environmental protection on Sunday listed the risk of forest fires as 'moderate'. 

RELATED: On Day 5 of no power, people in Glastonbury work to make do

RELATED: Thousands remain in the dark, but some Glastonbury businesses see a boom

RELATED: Brushfire shuts down Metro-North traffic in Fairfield