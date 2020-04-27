x
Dozens displaced following 2-alarm fire in Hartford

This is a developing story
A fire broke out at 2155 Main Street in Hartford Monday morning, displacing dozens of people. 

According to officials, the fire started at 6:15 a.m. n the third floor near the roof. 

Everyone is believed to have gotten out safely, officials said. The fire was upgraded to a 2-alarm fire. 

About 15 units were affected, and officials said dozens were displaced. No injuries were reported.

Residents are currently on city buses while responders help them find a place to stay. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 