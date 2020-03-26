Dozens of Thomaston teachers brought a parade to their students

Learning from home will help both students and staff stay on track this school year, but it’s the human connection their missing.

THOMASTON, Conn. — Students across the state are starting to learn from home, but many of them are missing their teachers. In Thomaston where teachers paid their students a special visit from afar.

While they can’t be together in the classroom, the district staff found a way to be with their students from afar. Nearly 100 staff member lined up, with their cars decorated to let students know they are there for them!

“We’re gonna kick off our social distance

learning and make them know that we’re still there with them. We’re gonna be there every step of the way and we’re sending encouragement,” said Marie Eldridge, Paraprofessional, Black Rock School.

The caravan of cars drove along the bus routes, led by a fire truck and police escort!

Student stood outside their homes, some banging pots and pans, others holding signs, and some just waving.

All of them excited to see their teachers for the first time in two weeks.

They’re teachers, equally as excited to see them!

“We missed the kids, we had to leave school suddenly we thought we were going back who knows if we’re going back and we just really miss them,” said Meghan Sleiks. School Social Worker, Black Rock Elementary.