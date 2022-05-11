Dozens sleep out overnight in South Windsor to raise aware of homelessness

The organizer of Sleep Out to End Homelessness wants the event to bring attention to homelessness in areas that may not experience it.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Dozens of people are sleeping at Nevers Park in South Windsor Saturday night to raise awareness of homelessness.

Tiernan Cabot, 15, started Hartford Bags of Love at the age of 9 after he met a homeless man in Hartford in 2016 and heard his story. Cabot soon started the Sleep Out to End Homelessness, now in its fourth year. He said the growth of the event has been amazing to see.

People pitched tents and many others slept in boxes at the park.

"We’re at a point where people are willing to come out and sleep out in the night, overnight, to just raise awareness for homelessness. It shows that there is a population of people in South Windsor who care about an issue like this," he said.

Cabot says the event is an opportunity for people to reflect on what they have, such as a bed to go home to, and get a sense of what those living on the streets endure. He said it's a problem often faced in cities, but not nearby in the suburbs like South Windsor.

"I believe this kind of event in this kind of situation creates awareness in our town about a problem that is not happening here yet it is happening in our country," Antonio Zuquilanda, who participated for his second year, said.

Zuquilanda said it has taught him about the realities of being homeless. When the event happened last year, it wasn't even 30 degrees. Those participating say it puts into perspective what it feels like to be homeless in the winter.

