Dozens without homes in Holyoke after severe weather leave chaos behind

HOLYOKE, Mass. — Strong winds and heavy rain during Friday night’s storm, left chaos behind in a Holyoke, Massachusetts neighborhood.

"When I looked out it was dark it was rainy debris was flying everywhere," said Ivette Rodriguez of Holyoke.

"Disaster was already all over the place, everything was on the floor, and the cars were all smashed, people were screaming, it was crazy," said Omar Diaz of Springfield.

When the sun came up, the damage was clear. The roofs were ripped off two apartment buildings and landed on the street below. Pieces of wood were left strewn on the ground.

"What we saw last night it was dark so you couldn’t see too much, but now you can see everything like I thought there was maybe 50 bricks on the floor but now you see there’s way more than that," said Diaz.

Police say there were no serious injuries, something that’s almost difficult to believe, given the size of the debris.

"Oh I feel very lucky, thank God me and my family are okay and the neighbors and stuff but it came pretty close to it, I mean it’s literally across the street," said Derek Garcia of Holyoke.

A significant amount of damage was also done to the cars that were parked outside of these buildings.

"I was shocked I was shaking because I couldn’t believe what was going on, I couldn’t believe it," said Rodriguez.

Her car was destroyed, but the building she lives in across the street seemed to be untouched by the storm.

"I took a look at my car and it got hit pretty bad but as long as we were safe at home then that’s all I care about that me and my son were okay," she said.

People in the West Street neighborhood are now left to rebuild from that damage many said they never expected to see.