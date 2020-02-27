DPH reports 9 more flu-related deaths this week

This brings the total number of flu-related deaths to 58 people this season.

HARTFORD, Conn. — HARTFORD – The Department of Public Health released new information Thursday, saying that there are three more cases of flu-related deaths.

This brings the total number of flu-related deaths to 58 people this season. The DPH also reported that there were 321 flu-related hospitalizations this week.

It is recommended the people 65 years and older get a flu shot instead of a nasal spray vaccine. The nasal spray vaccine is only approved for use in non-pregnant individuals between the ages of 2-49 and is not effective for anyone over the age of 50. They can get any flu vaccine approved for use in that age group with no preference for any one vaccine over another.

There are regular flu shots that are approved for use in people 65 years and older and there also are two vaccines designed specifically for people 65 years and older.

To get vaccinated for the flu check with your regular heath care provider or pharmacy to see if they have the flu vaccine available. To find a flu clinic near you, visit the HealthMap Vaccine Finder by clicking here.

For more information on influenza and vaccination, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.