DPH: Three Fairfield County residents test positive for West Nile virus

Two of the patients, between the ages of 20-39 are from Danbury and Newtown. The third patient is between the ages of 70-79 and from Greenwich.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Wednesday that three more Connecticut residents have tested positive for West Nile virus infection.

According to a release, the residents are from Fairfield County -- Danbury, Newtown and Greenwich to be exact.

The test results bring the state's total for this season to four human WNV cases.

Officials say two of the patients, between the ages of 20-39 became ill in the second week of August and are recovering.

One of them experienced headache and fever, while the other was diagnosed with West Nile encephalitis.

The third patient, from Greenwich is and became ill in the last week of August. They were hospitalized with West Nile encephalitis, and is recovering.

DPH said laboratory tests confirmed the presence of antibodies to WNV in all three patients.

Officials urge Connecticut residents to take actions to prevent mosquito bites, while heading outdoors for the last days of summer.

“Mosquitoes are most active around the time of sunset and sunrise, and you can get very sick from West Nile Virus or other mosquito borne illnesses if you are not careful," DPH Acting Commissioner Deidre Gifford, MD MPH said. "This goes for any age, though anyone over the age of 60 is at greater risk. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes. The risk of WNV doesn’t end until the first hard frost of fall.”

Connecticut saw its first human case of West Nile-associated illness in the 2020 season on August 17.