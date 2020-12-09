DPH warns shoreline CT residents of exposure to bacteria in salt, brackish water

Since July, five cases of an extremely rare illness have been reported to DPH.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut of Public Health issued a warning to residents along the Long Island Sound area of the potential risk of being exposed to salt or brackish water.

According to a news release sent to FOX61, the warning was issued due to an unusually high number of infections caused by bacteria in the water. At least five cases of Vibrio vulnificus infections have been reported to DPH since July. This disease is an extremely rare illness and can cause wound infections when open wounds are exposed to warm salt or brackish water.

Infected residents are from Fairfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties and are between the ages of 49 and 85, four males, and one female. Two of the five patients had septicemia, an infection of the bloodstream, and three have serious wound infections.

To reduce the chance of getting Vibrio, residents are asked to follow the tips below:

If you have a wound (including from recent surgery, piercing, or tattoo), stay out of saltwater or brackish water, if possible. This includes wading at the beach.

Cover your wound with a waterproof bandage if it could come into contact with saltwater, brackish water, or raw or undercooked seafood and its juices. This contact can happen during everyday activities, such as swimming, fishing, or walking on the beach.

Wash wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and water after they have contact with saltwater, brackish water, raw seafood, or its juices.