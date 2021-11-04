Dr. Anthony Fauci to deliver commencement address at Yale

The advisor to seven presidents will address Yale's School of Public Health class of 2021.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases will be the commencement speaker for the 2021 graduates of the Yale School of Public Health.

The school says a 'special hybrid ceremony' will take place on Monday, May 24.

Dr. Fauci was appointed Director of NIAID in 1984, and oversees research of basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis, and malaria as well as emerging diseases such as Ebola and Zika. NIAID also supports research on transplantation and immune-related illnesses. The NIAID budget for fiscal year 2021 is an estimated $6.1 billion.

Dr. Fauci has advised seven Presidents on domestic and global health issues. He was one of the principal architects of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a program that has saved millions of lives throughout the developing world.