DraftKings partners with Foxwoods for multi-channel deal

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation announced on Monday that it has entered a multi-state deal with DraftKings.

A press release said the deal is preparing to deliver access for online sports betting before the launch of legal sports betting in Connecticut. DraftKings also has become the official daily fantasy sports partner of Foxwoods Resort Casino. As of the time of this writing, sports gambling in Connecticut is not allowed.

“Partnering with DraftKings, the most prominent name in sports betting, reinforces the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe’s position as a leader in the gaming and entertainment industry,” said Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, which owns and operates Foxwoods. “We’ve proven our ability to shape the future of gaming time and time again, and now we’re ready to drive sports wagering and online gaming for the state of Connecticut. Working through the tribal gaming compacts, we will help bolster our economy with much-needed revenue and virtual entertainment.”

Foxwoods' new daily fantasy sports will launch on December 13 and DraftKings will offer online promotions and contests.

“This is a landmark deal in collaboration with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation as well as a critical next step to bringing America’s top-rated sportsbook app to sports fans in Connecticut,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and President of DraftKings North America. “The national expansion of regulated sports betting is among our top strategic priorities. DraftKings today is live with mobile sports betting in 10 states, more than any other operator in the U.S., and teaming up with the tribe will allow us to extend our reach even further.”