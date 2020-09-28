Driver arrested after Hartford in hit and run that injured 2 pedestrian

HARTFORD, Conn. —

Hartford police tracked down and arrested the driver accused of hitting two pedestrians, and then taking off on Sunday



According to police, this happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Hebron Street.



Police say the driver hit the two people, and sideswiped another vehicle.

Police say the two pedestrians that were hit suffered non-life threatening injuries.



That van was tracked down and pulled over on Main Street. The driver was arrested a short time later.