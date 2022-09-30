2 people, 2 parked cars struck on shoulder of Route 8 in Watertown

The two people struck sustained serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

WATERTOWN, Conn. — A Harwington man is facing DUI charges after crashing into a car parked and two people along the side of Route 8 while they were changing a flat tire, according to Connecticut state police.

Two cars and four people were along the right shoulder of Route 8 north near the Exit 37 on-ramp at 8:52 p.m. Thursday, as the group was trying to change the front left tire of a Mazda.

Jason Torsiello, 44, was traveling north in a Chevrolet Traverse when it struck a parked Acura while negotiating a curve to the left. The Acura then hit two people, as well as the parked Mazda and the guard rail.

The two people struck sustained serious injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals. The two other people who were not struck were also taken to nearby hospitals for evaluations.

State police saw multiple indicators that Torsiello was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Torsiello took a sobriety test and failed, state troopers said.

He was arrested and state police charged him with two counts of assault with a motor vehicle, one count of operating under the influence, and failure to maintain proper lane.

Torsiello was held on a $750,000 bond and was ordered to appear in court Friday.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.