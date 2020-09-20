Driver crashes new car on test drive in Norwich: State Police

Driver was going over 100 mph at time of crash

NORWICH, Conn. — Yeah. That's not going to buff out.

Connecticut State Police responded to a single car crash Saturday, and found the driver had crashed on a test drive.

Police said the 30-year-old Norwich woman had a real life opportunity to test out the safety features while operating in excess of 100 MPH on I-395 northbound prior to Exit 18 in the Town of Norwich.

The car appears to be an Audi S5 with dealer plates. It was unclear if the driver or the dealer still owned the car.

Police said, "After crashing, witnesses called Troop E - Montville to report their observed erratic driving of that crashed vehicle. Troopers responded and investigated the nearly 450 foot scene. The operator admitted to her high speeds as she wanted to test the capabilities of the vehicle."

The driver only suffered a minor injury, was summoned to court for reckless driving and for failing to maintain lane.

Police did not release the driver's name. It appears no other vehicles were involved.

Photos on the Connecticut State Police Troop E Facebook page, show the charcoal Audi on its roof with major damage to the front end. One of the front tires came off the car and was lying on a bank on the side of the highway where the car apparently traveled before coming to rest on the side of the roadway. The airbags were deployed in the car. Photos also show tire marks on the highway,

The manufacturers suggested retail price of a new Audi S5 starts around $45,000.