Driver fleeing crash ends up in pond: Easton Police

EASTON, Conn. — Police said a driver who fled the scene of a crash ended up in a pond and had to be rescued by emergency crews Monday night.

Easton Police said they were called to a report of a vehicle in a pond off of Banks Road around 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found Jorge Leyva of Sandy Hook, still inside a partially submerged pickup truck in a pond, 30 feet from shore.

Police said they deployed a water rescue bag and began to pull the driver to shore, with Easton Firefighters helping with the rescue. The driver became stuck in the mud, and police and firefighters were eventually able to free him.

Police said the truck Leyva was driving struck a vehicle on Rt. 136 and left the scene. The driver of the vehicle that was hit followed the vehicle in an attempt to get Leyva to stop. Leyva told police he was unfamiliar with the area, lost control on a curve and drove into the water. Both drivers were taken to local hospitals by Easton Emergency Medical Services.

The Easton Fire Department helped the tow truck operator in removing the vehicle by entering the pond and hooking up the tow line. DEEP was notified regarding the vehicle in the water and possible fluid spill.

Police said Leyva was issued a Misdemeanor Summons for Evading Responsibility and Passing in a no-passing zone.

