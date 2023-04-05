Driver facing charges after striking cars in construction zone

Jose Velazquez-Pastrana verbally admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening.

WESTPORT, Conn. — A Bridgeport man is facing charges after hitting cars in a construction zone in Norwalk and fleeing the scene.

At around 11:39 p.m., on Tuesday, Troop G dispatch received a report of an evading car accident in a construction zone on Interstate 95 Northbound in the area of Exit 17 in Westport.

Police said the caller reported that his car had been struck and so had a truck working in a construction zone. He reported that he was now traveling northbound behind the black Honda, which had allegedly evaded the scene.

According to police, a trooper located the Honda traveling northbound in the left lane in the area of Exit 20. The officer observed that the car was drifting from the median into the center lane, failing to properly maintain a travel lane. As a result, The trooper initiated a motor vehicle stop before Exit 23. The Honda came to a stop on the right shoulder. The trooper then observed damage to the front of the Honda.

While speaking to the driver of the Honda, identified as Jose Ernesto Velazquez-Pastrana, 34, of Bridgeport, the trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Velazquez-Pastrana’s person.

Police said when asked, Velazquez-Pastrana verbally admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the evening and agreed to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which were not performed to standard.

Velazquez-Pastrana was taken into custody and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with failure to maintain a lane in a construction zone, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both in a construction zone, evading responsibility in a construction zone, failure to move over for a non-emergency vehicle in a construction zone.

Velazquez-Pastrana was later released on a $1000 non-surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment on April 25, at Bridgeport Superior Court.

