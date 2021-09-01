Driver flown to hospital after car plunges into Quinebaug River in Killingly

First responders had to cut the roof off the car to extricate the driver.

KILLINGLY, Conn. — Firefighters had to cut the roof off of a submerged car to rescue the driver after the vehicle went off the road and fell into the Quinebaug River on Saturday.

The single-vehicle accident was reported around 11:15 a.m., according to the Danielson Fire Department. The car went into the river at Main and Water Streets in the Danielson section of Killingly.



Crews from Danielson and South Killingly Fire Departments, along with the Quinebaug Valley South Dive Team performed a technical rescue that included cutting the roof free from the vehicle, allowing rescue team members were able to get the patient into a stokes basket to be hoisted from the river.

The fire department says the occupant of the submerged vehicle was flown to a local hospital by Life Star helicopter for injuries and hypothermia.