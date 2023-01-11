Driver accused of hitting, dragging pedestrian with van in crash arrested: Ansonia police

After being struck, the victim was then dragged several hundred feet, police said.

ANSONIA, Conn. — A Bridgeport man was arrested in connection to a November pedestrian crash in Ansonia that left the victim injured after being dragged hundreds of feet onto the road.

Ansonia police arrested Arsene Ndabian, 64, on Tuesday for his involvement in the Nov. 4 crash on Division Street near the Ansonia/Derby town line.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 4, Ndabian allegedly struck an 81-year-old Ansonia resident with a cargo van at the intersection of Division and Rufus streets. The victim was then dragged several hundred feet onto Seymour Avenue in Derby, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for severe injuries and was in stable condition. There is no current information on their recovery since the crash at this time.

The van remained on the scene and Ndabian cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Ndabian was charged with assault, reckless driving, and unsafe movement. He was released on a $2,500 bond and has been ordered to appear in court on Jan. 24.

