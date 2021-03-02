Driver injured on Wolcott Road after ice flies off box truck, damages vehicle

Police say snow and ice on the top of the truck were not cleaned off and the truck driver continued southbound on Wolcott Rd, probably unaware of the damage caused.

WOLCOTT, Conn. — Police are working to identify a box truck and its driver after a large chunk of ice flew off of the top and crash onto a car.

According to a release, a Honda Civic was heading northbound on Wolcott Road Wednesday at 2 p.m., as a box truck was travelling southbound.

The large chunk of ice crashed through the Honda’s windshield, striking the driver in the face, police said.

The driver suffered several cuts.

The box truck driver continued southbound on Wolcott Road, probably unaware of the damage caused.

Police say snow and ice on the top of the truck were not cleaned off.