Driver killed after car crashes into utility poles, overturns on Route 101 in Pomfret

POMFRET, Conn. — State Police are investigating after a fatal crash Wednesday night.

Troopers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to reports of an accident on Route 101 in Pomfret.

According to officials, a vehicle traveling on Route 101 in Pomfret struck two utility poles and overturned.

With serious injuries, the driver was transported to UMass Medical Center, where they were later pronounced deceased.

Route 101 is closed at this time as State Police investigate.

Anyone traveling in or around the area is asked to use alternate routes if possible.

If you have information regarding this accident, please contact Troop D at 860-779-4900.

